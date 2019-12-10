Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Arsenal fight back for win at West Ham to end winless run

LONDON

Arsenal scored three goals in nine second-half minutes as they came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 away on Monday to end a seven-match winless run in the Premier League.

The Hammers took the lead seven minutes before the break, with Angelo Ogbonna charging into a crowded box to head home a Pablo Fornals cross at the London Stadium.

But Arsenal, with interim coach Freddie Ljungberg searching for his first win since taking over from the sacked Unai Emery, equalised on the hour thanks to a sharp finish from Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, his first Premier League goal.

Six minutes later record signing Nicolas Pepe put the visitors ahead with a superb curling shot into the far corner before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang volleyed home a Pepe cross.

West Ham suffered a third straight home loss which leaves them in 16th on 16 points, just a point above the relegation zone. Arsenal moved up to ninth on 22 points from 16 games.

