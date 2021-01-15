Arsenal lack spark in Palace stalemate

soccer

Arsenal's recent resurgence in the Premier League was checked by Crystal Palace as they were held to a dull 0-0 draw on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace.

Palace were well worth their point and were the better side in the first half in which defender James Tomkins hit the bar and Christian Benteke went close.

Arsenal controlled the second half but lacked spark and rarely troubled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The north Londoners remained in 11th spot in the standings with 24 points from 18 games with Palace two places lower with 23 points.

