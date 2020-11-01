Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J.League's Shimizu

soccer

J.League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday.

Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccer's top flight with nine games remaining in the pandemic-interrupted season.

Cklamovski joined the club at the start of the year after working last season as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou in Yokohama F Marinos’ title-winning campaign.

The 41-year-old has been replaced by former Shimizu defender Hiroaki Hiraoka.

Shimizu is not in danger of relegation after J.League officials decided earlier in the year to scrap demotion from the top flight this season due to the impact of COVID-19.

