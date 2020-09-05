Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Barcelona fans happy their hero Messi is staying

0 Comments
BARCELONA

Barcelona fans breathed a sigh of relief on Friday, after Lionel Messi ended weeks of speculation by announcing he had decided, with reluctance, to stay at the club.

Messi, who made a shock announcement that he wanted to leave his lifelong club last month, said he would see out his contract until 2021 in order to avoid taking Barca to court.

"If he can stay for one more year and we can make the most of him and go see him play at the stadium, for me it's very positive," said FC Barcelona fan Oriol Vives, 31.

Jorge Sos, 39, added: "I think it's good news for Barcelona because he is the best player in the world."

Yet some fans felt the saga had soured Messi's relationship with the club.

"I think it's good he isn't leaving but with all the mess he has created, to be honest, it is not good for Barcelona because he doesn't give the impression he wants to play for the team," said Sergi Roda, 24.

The 33-year-old Argentine forward took a swipe at the club's leadership during the announcement that he would stay.

"The management of the club led by (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu is a disaster," he was quoted as saying on Goal.com.

It was a sentiment echoed by some Barca fans on Friday.

"The whole situation has been very unpleasant," said Jordi Marti, 43. "I think that the majority of the fault is the management's."

Spanish media focused on Messi's reluctance, with headlines including El Mundo's "Messi stays at Barcelona against his will" and sports daily Marca's "Messi stays... but with lots of 'buts'".

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog