soccer

England get U.S. rematch in SheBelieves Cup with Japan and Spain also featuring

NEW YORK

Women's World Cup champions the United States will face off against Spain, England and Japan in the SheBelieves Cup in March for the fifth edition of the invitational tournament.

The fixture between the U.S. and England will be a highly anticipated rematch of last year's World Cup semi-final, which the Americans won 2-1 en route to clinching a record fourth world title.

The annual tournament, which England won last year, will take place at three U.S. venues, Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, in three double-header events from March 5 to 11.

It is also a chance for players to stake their claim for a place in their respective squads for the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

"There's nothing better than facing players who force you to be your best in order to be successful, which is what we'll get from England, Japan and Spain," U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement, having succeeded Jill Ellis in October last year.

Olympic hosts Japan have been in a period of transition as they seek to peak in time for the Games. They were knocked out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage, as were Spain.

