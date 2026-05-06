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Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, and Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Soccer fan aged 71 arrested at Everton for alleged racist abuse of Manchester City's Semenyo

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LONDON

A 71-year-old soccer fan was arrested for alleged racist abuse of Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo at a Premier League game, Everton said Tuesday.

Everton said Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense after supporters and Hill Dickinson Stadium staff reported the incident at the game Monday.

“Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable,” Everton said in a statement.

Man City said it welcomed “the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.”

Semenyo was targeted in a similar incident at a previous Premier League game in the city of Liverpool, while playing for Bournemouth in the season opener.

The Ghana international, who is Black, alleged he was racially abused by a Liverpool fan while preparing to take a throw-in during Bournemouth’s 4-2 loss at Anfield in August.

That game was paused for the man to be ejected from the stadium. He is due in court later this year.

Man City also condemned online racist abuse targeted at its defender Marc Guéhi after the 3-3 draw Monday evening.

“We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game,” the club said.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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