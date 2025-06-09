 Japan Today
Portugal Spain Nations League Final Soccer
Match stewards form a line at the stands during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
sports

Soccer fan dies after fall during Nations League final between Spain and Portugal

By CIARÁN FAHEY
MUNICH

A soccer fan died during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday after falling from an overhead level onto a media area below.

A UEFA official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give details, confirmed a person sustained fatal injuries from a fall.

The incident occured while Portugal and Spain were playing the first period of extra time at the Munich stadium. Medical personnel, stewards and police cordoned off the area.

Portugal went on to win the game on penalties.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the incident at the start of his post-game news conference.

“Before we begin with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today,” de la Fuente said. “My condolences to the family.”

