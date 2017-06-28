FIFA report reveals Japan sent execs 'gifts' during bid race

soccer

A controversial internal report published by FIFA on the race to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups has revealed Japan violated bid guidelines in 2010, sending then president Sepp Blatter and other FIFA executives "gifts" worth more than 100,000 yen.

The report said Japan, which lost the 2022 bid, gave a "yakusugi ball" -- a ball made from Japanese cedar valued at 105,000 yen (around $1,200 based on exchange rates at the time) -- to Blatter and more than 10 FIFA executives.

Other gifts, some even more expensive, were given by the Japan Football Association to the FIFA executives and their wives.

Records produced by the JFA in response to subsequent requests from the investigatory chamber revealed that the bid team repeatedly gave executive committee members -- and in some instances their spouses -- gifts worth far more than the $100 cap recalled as permissible by Japan bid team CEO Kozo Tashima.

In its cover letter to the investigatory chamber attaching these records, the JFA stated, "we believe that most of the gifts and benefits listed ... are regarded as reasonable in both value and content, considering their symbolic nature and/or the general level of prices in Japan," the report stated.

During interviews with the investigatory committee, executives denied receiving any improper or valuable gifts from a bid team.

Three executives had vague recollections of receiving gifts from the Japan bid team, but they neither disclosed their receipt of some of the more expensive items nor suggested that they believed any gifts they received were improper, the report said.

Produced by FIFA's chief ethics investigator Michael Garcia in 2014, the report's contents had been kept secret until a German newspaper obtained a copy and started publishing it on Tuesday.

That prompted FIFA "for the sake of transparency" to publish the entire document via its website.

