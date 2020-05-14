Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
soccer

Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

0 Comments
LONDON

The Premier League's plans to resume the season in June was given a boost after the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said the government was "opening the door" for soccer to return in June.

Dowden said he held a "positive meeting" with soccer authorities -- which included the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association -- to "progress plans" for soccer to resume.

"We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first," Dowden said in a statement.

"The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June. This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game's resumption supports the wider football family."

While the government has given the go-ahead, Dowden said it was up to soccer authorities to finalize the details of how they would proceed, with the government offering guidance.

"There is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole," Dowden added. "The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of any final decision which would put these plans into action."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon