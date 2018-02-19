Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Wigan stun 10-man Man City in FA Cup

1 Comment
LONDON

Third-tier Wigan Athletic lived up to the billing as Manchester City's bogey team by beating the 10-man Premier League leaders 1-0 in a stunning FA Cup fifth round upset on Monday.

Will Grigg coolly slotted home the winner in the 79th minute to trigger chants of 'Will Grigg's on fire' around the DW Stadium.

The defeat ended runaway Premier League leaders City's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.

City played the entire second half with 10 men after midfielder Fabian Delph was sent off in the 45th minute for a late challenge on Max Power.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Great evening for football when one of the most expensive teams is defeated by lowly Wigan. All night celebrations along the Road To Wigan Pier.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 19-25, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Echigo Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi