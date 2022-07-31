Hayashi continues scoring streak for Sint-Truiden

STVV's Daichi Hayashi pictured in action during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Sint-Truidense VV, Saturday 30 July 2022 in Gent, on day 2/34 of the 2022-2023 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. . No Use Belgium.

Daichi Hayashi scored in a second straight game for Sint-Truiden on Saturday, netting a late equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Belgian top-flight opponents Gent.

The 25-year-old striker pulled the visitors level from a corner kick in the 82nd minute at Ghelamco Arena, canceling out an early opener from Gent forward Hugo Cuypers.

Hayashi earned the set piece by forcing a diving save from Gent keeper Davy Roef, then connected with Stan Van Dessel's out-swinging corner kick, nodding in from the middle of the area.

Japanese compatriots Shinji Kagawa, Daiki Hashioka and Daniel Schmidt also started for head coach Bernd Hollerbach's Sint-Truiden side.

Hayashi opened his account in Sint Truiden's 1-1 draw with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the first round of the season last Saturday.

Formerly of J-League side Sagan Tosu, the Osaka native represented Japan at last summer's Tokyo Games but has yet to play for the senior national team.

Elsewhere in Belgium, Japan forward Ayase Ueda made his second straight start for Cercle Brugge, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win against 10-man Anderlecht.

The hosts made the most of their numerical advantage following the 34th-minute dismissal of Anderlecht midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak, pressing aggressively up the pitch at Jan Breydel Stadium.

"We're confident playing our style, even against strong opponents," said the 23-year-old Ueda, who went close with an early attempt but is still awaiting his maiden goal in Belgium.

The 1.82-meter attacker said he was undaunted battling bigger defenders since making the move from J-League outfit Kashima Antlers.

"I don't intend to lose out due to power or height. I think I've shown that against some opponents around 1.90 meters," he said.

