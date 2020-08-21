J.League postpones 4th Sagan Tosu game over coronavirus

The J.League on Friday postponed a fourth match involving first-division side Sagan Tosu, the team involved in the league's first known coronavirus cluster.

Twelve people at Sagan, including manager Kim Myung Hwi, have tested positive for the virus this month, prompting the southwestern Japan club to shut down until next Tuesday.

The stoppage included the postponement of three J1 matches, but the league decided to add the fourth, away to Shonan Bellmare on Aug 29, due to limited preparation time following Sagan's resumption of operations.

The J-League has yet to announce a new date for the match, or for Sagan's postponed fixtures at home to Gamba Osaka last Saturday, away to Vegalta Sendai on Wednesday, and at home to Consadole Sapporo on Sunday.

Sagan conducted polymerase chain reaction tests Monday for 123 people associated with the club, including players, staff and family members, with all coming back negative.

The club is planning to return to activities next Wednesday.

