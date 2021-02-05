Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Honda set to join Portuguese first division side

HONG KONG

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda said he will join Portuguese first division side Portimonense for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old, who retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, revealed the move on his audio streaming platform, Japanese news agency Kyodo said.

“I wanted to come back to Europe,” said Honda. “I saw it as a good move and accepted the offer.”

The 2011 Asian Cup winner joins compatriots Koki Anzai and Kosuke Nakamura at the club and will see Honda return to Europe after an unsuccessful 11-month stint in Brazil with Botafogo.

Honda previously played for VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow, AC Milan and Vitesse as well as Melbourne Victory in Australia.

