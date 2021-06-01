Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan cancels Jamaica soccer match over coronavirus testing issues

TOKYO

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Tuesday it has canceled a friendly against Jamaica scheduled for later this week after 10 of the visiting players were unable to board a flight due to coronavirus testing issues.

The test certificates of eight of the 10 players coming from Europe were refused at the airport, JFA President Kohzo Tashima told reporters, adding that the association was still gathering detailed information.

The cancelation comes less than two months before the Olympic Games take place in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

Jamaica had been due to play Japan's national team on Thursday and face an under-24 side on June 12.

While some Jamaica players are already in Japan, those who failed to board their flight will take COVID-19 tests again, the JFA's Tashima said.

He added that the movements of Japanese and Jamaican players would be limited to within biosecure "bubbles".

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

