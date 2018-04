soccer

Vahid Halilhodzic has been dismissed from his role as head coach of the Japanese national team, just two months before the World Cup finals, the Japanese Football Association said on Monday.

JFA President Kozo Tashima said the Bosnian had been informed of the decision and his replacement would be announced at a news conference later on Monday.

