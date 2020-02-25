Japan postpones Levian Cup games due to coronavirus concerns

soccer

Japan's J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and is considering postponing all domestic soccer games through the first half of March.

The death toll from the flu-like virus, which originated in China, has exceeded 2,600 while more than 80,000 have been infected. Japan has 850 cases, most from a cruise ship, and has recorded four deaths.

The J.League said the decision to postpone Wednesday's matches was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"The J.League will make maximum efforts to prevent infection and prevent its spread," it said in a statement.

The spread of the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many sports events in recent weeks, including Serie A soccer matches in Italy, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo 2020 organizers.

