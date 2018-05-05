Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil

0 Comments
SAO PAULO

The 2019 Copa America in Brazil will feature 10 teams from South America plus invited guests Japan and Qatar, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Friday.

Several nations have had special invitations since 1993, including Japan who played at the 1999 tournament in Paraguay.

The guests usually come the neighbouring North and Central America and the Caribbean confederation so the inclusion of Qatar, the Gulf nation hosting the 2022 World Cup, is new.

CONMEBOL said the presence of the two non-Latin nations is due to the "great interest of the Asian Football Confederation in participating in CONMEBOL tournaments and to the South American Football Confederation's commitment to developing football around the world."

The Copa America, which started in 1916, is world's oldest international soccer tournament. Next year's hosts Brazil have not won the trophy since 2007.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN