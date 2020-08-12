Soccer match postponed following positive coronavirus tests

soccer

Sanfrecce Hiroshima said on Wednesday that their Levain Cup fixture against Sagan Tosu scheduled for later in the day has been postponed after several members of Sagan Tosu's staff tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The decision, announced less than five hours before the scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m., comes the day after Sagan Tosu said coach Kim Myung-hwi had tested positive.

Kim felt unwell before Sagan Tosu's game on Saturday, Sagan Tosu said, but as his symptoms did not include a fever the 39-year-old remained involved in the match. Kim developed a fever on Sunday evening and received the positive test result on Monday.

"After several Sagan Tosu personnel were found to (have tested) 'positive' or 'probably positive', we have called off the match to prevent any further risk of the virus spreading," Hiroshima said in a statement.

Hiroshima said a decision on whether the match in the Levain Cup - Japan's tertiary soccer tournament, equivalent to other countries' league cup competitions - can be rearranged will be taken later, and added that all tickets will be refunded.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.