Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Kane double earns Spurs 2-2 draw at Everton

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane moved clear at the top of this season's Premier League scoring charts but his two goals were only good enough for a 2-2 draw away to Everton on Friday.

The England captain opened the scoring in the 27th minute with his 20th league goal of the campaign but former Spurs player Gylfi Sigurdsson leveled from the penalty spot.

Sigurdsson's clinical finish gave Everton a 62nd-minute lead as they sought the win to push themselves back into the frame for a European place.

But Kane punished a defensive mistake six minutes later to earn his side a draw.

Worryingly for seventh-placed Tottenham, whose top-four hopes are fading fast, Kane hobbled off in stoppage time with what looked like an ankle injury.

Tottenham have 50 points from 32 games, five behind fourth-placed West Ham United, while Everton are eighth with 49 points having played one game fewer.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel