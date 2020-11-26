Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Kawasaki thrash Osaka to clinch J.League title

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Kawasaki Frontale clinched a third J.League title in four years with a 5-0 thrashing of nearest rivals Gamba Osaka on Wednesday.

A hat-trick from 34-year-old Akihiro Ienaga and further goals from Brazilian Leandro Damiao and substitute Manabu Saito wrapped up the title with four matches remaining.

Osaka came into the match in second place, with the near-impossible task of closing a 14-point gap on Kawasaki. However, the home side never looked in any danger.

Following championships in 2017 and 2018, Kawasaki have now won three of the last four J.League titles.

Securing another league triumph has been seen as imperative for Kawasaki this season so they can send club stalwart, 40-year-old midfielder Kengo Nakamura, into retirement with another title.

Nakamura came on as a late substitute to much applause from the 11,370 fans allowed in Todoroki Stadium.

The J.League season started in July after a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, more fans have been allowed into professional sports stadia in Japan, meaning Kawasaki's home supporters could join in the celebrations on Wednesday.

"It’s been hard this year, not just for us but for everyone," said Ienaga.

"Despite that, so many people have supported us and I am grateful for that."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel