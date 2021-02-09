Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half

0 Comments
LEEDS

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scored early before striker Patrick Bamford reached the 100 goals milestone to lift the Yorkshire side into the top half of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th in the standings.

Palace, who won their last away game at Newcastle United but had to do without injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, were largely anonymous in the match and remain in 13th place.

Harrison’s opener came after 150 seconds, with a shot that took a slight deflection and looped high into the back of the net, while Bamford had an easy tap-in for his second-half goal.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel