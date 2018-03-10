Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Leicester's Okazaki fit to face West Brom

0 Comments
LONDON

Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki is fit to return to action from a knee injury in Saturday's Premier League match against basement side West Bromich Albion, manager Claude Puel has said.

The Japan international has missed Leicester's last three league games with the club currently on a five-match winless run after three home draws against Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City along with defeats by Manchester City and Everton.

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

"Amartey will be injured," Puel told the club's website. (www.lcfc.com) "It is a hamstring injury. Other players, like Shinji, are available and fit to come back into the squad."

"It will be one month (for Amartey). He can come back after this injury. There is an interesting competition in the squad and players show spirit to fight for their places."

Puel said the return of key players would boost the competition for starting places and thus, elevate the performance of the club currently eighth in the league table.

No Comment
