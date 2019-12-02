Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer-Liverpool meet Everton, Arsenal face Leeds in FA Cup third round

LONDON

Liverpool will play Merseyside rivals Everton, while record FA Cup winners Arsenal entertain Leeds United in the third round of the competition after the draw was made on Monday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who last won the trophy in 2006, host neighbors Everton at Anfield.

Arsenal, who have lifted the FA Cup 13 times, were drawn against Championship (second-tier) side Leeds, whose only FA Cup win came against the Gunners in the 1972 final.

Holders Manchester City host League Two (fourth-tier) side Port Vale, while Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

AFC Fylde of the National League, the lowest-ranked side guaranteed a third round spot, were drawn away to Premier League Sheffield United.

Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could face Newcastle United if they overcome Rochdale in a second-round home replay.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Middlesbrough and Leicester City welcome Wigan Athletic in the pick of the other games.

The ties will be played from Jan 3-6.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

