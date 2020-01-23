Liverpool move toward title with 2-1 win at Wolves

soccer

Liverpool extended their Premier League lead to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino on Thursday.

Henderson's eighth minute goal, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux.

But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents and came roaring back in the 51st minute when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from the lively Adama Traore's cross.

Both sides then squandered chances before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute strike that gave Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp punched the air and their fans sang "We shall not be moved" as the relentless Reds close in on their first top-flight title in three decades.

The win put Liverpool on 67 points and still with a game in hand over last season's champions Manchester City who have 51.

