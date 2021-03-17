Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Man City stroll past Moenchengladbach into Champions League quarters

BUDAPEST

Manchester City marched into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan secured a comfortable victory in another impressive display from Pep Guardiola's side in the home leg, played in the Hungarian capital due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

De Bruyne blasted City ahead in the 13th minute with an unstoppable left-footed drive into the top corner after being set up by Riyad Mahrez -- the team's 100th goal in all competitions so far this season.

City, who have not conceded a goal since the opening game of the group stage in October, were in total command at the Puskas Arena and playing at their fluent best.

The in-form Gundogan put the tie beyond any doubt with a confident finish after Phil Foden had broken from midfield at pace and then found the German with a perfectly weighted pass.

