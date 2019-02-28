Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Man City to play pre-season match in Japan against Marinos

MANCHESTER

Manchester City will play a pre-season match in Japan for the first time when they take on J League side Yokohama F. Marinos on July 27, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

City Football Group (CFG) own a majority stake in City and a minority stake in the Marinos, and the two teams will play in the inaugural EuroJapan Cup.

"We are delighted to announce Manchester City's first ever match in Japan. The club has a passionate fan base there and we are excited at the prospect of playing in front of these fans for the first time," club COO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

"This will also be a special moment for City Football Group as Manchester City and Yokohama F. Marinos come together to play each other in a match that will provide Pep (Guardiola) and his team with great preparation for the upcoming season."

The club will announce further fixtures for their pre-season Asian tour in the coming weeks.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

