Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Man United calls on fans to report racism as part of new campaign

0 Comments
MANCHESTER

Manchester United have launched a new "See Red" anti-racism campaign calling on fans to report racist incidents, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

The campaign encourages fans to take responsibility for reporting incidents of racism or other hate crimes, and to stand up for those who may be on the receiving end of discriminatory abuse.

There is a video to accompany the launch, which challenges United fans to think: "Without diversity, who would we be? What would the club's history books say?"

"We are proud that players of all ethnicities, religions and nationalities have pulled on the Manchester United jersey over the years," Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director, said.

"We challenge our fans, and indeed fans of every club, to watch this and think about their own favorite memories, their top teams and their most celebrated players.

"How different would those memories be without the diversity of some of the best players in the world who have graced our game and our club? We call on those fans to join us in the battle against discrimination."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog