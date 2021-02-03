Man United hit nine past nine-man Southampton

soccer

Manchester United returned to winning ways in ruthlessly emphatic fashion with a 9-0 home win over Southampton, who ended the game with nine men, to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City on Tuesday.

Both teams are on 44 points although United have played two more games with City travelling to Burnley on Wednesday.

Southampton, already weakened by injuries, were reduced to 10 men after 79 seconds when Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off for a dangerous high challenge on Scott McTominay, which left the United midfielder with stud marks on his thigh.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka put United ahead in the 18th minute, sliding in at the back post to turn in Luke Shaw’s curling cross.

Marcus Rashford added the second in the 25th minute with a confident first-time finish after good work from Shaw and Mason Greenwood down the left.

A Jan Bednarek own goal, from a low Rashford cross, made it 3-0 before Edinson Cavani headed in the fourth in the 39th minute.

Referee Mike Dean awarded United a penalty when Kayne Ramsay brought down Cavani but VAR ruled the foul had taken place just outside of the box.

Yet the video official worked in United's favour after the break when Che Adams looked to have pulled one back for the visitors but it was ruled out on review for the tightest of offside margins.

Substitute Anthony Martial blasted in the fifth from a tight angle and McTominay made it 6-0 with a sweet drive from the edge of the box in the 71st.

Bednarek's miserable night was completed when he was harshly sent off, conceding a penalty when he clipped Martial, but being given the red card after another VAR review. Bruno Fernandes converted the spot kick before Martial added his second in the final minute of normal time and Dan James made it nine in stoppage time.

