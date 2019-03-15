Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Man Utd draw Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinals

NYON, Switzerland

Barcelona will meet Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw on Friday while Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League clash.

Juventus, who ousted Atletico Madrid with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Tuesday, were drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, who are back in the last eight after a 16-year absence.

Liverpool, the fourth English representative, will face Porto in a repeat of last year's last 16 tie which they won 5-0 on aggregate.

United, initially drawn away, will play at home in the first leg to avoid a clash with Manchester City, who host Spurs in their second leg.

