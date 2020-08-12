Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manager of Sagan Tosu soccer team tests positive for COVID-19

TOKYO

The manager of Japanese top flight side Sagan Tosu, Kim Myung-hwi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

Kim felt unwell before Sagan Tosu's game at Kashima Antlers on Saturday but as his symptoms did not include a fever the 39-year-old remained involved in the match, they said.

Kim developed a fever on Sunday evening and after having a PCR test he received the positive result on Monday.

The club said all players and staff had since been tested and would know their results before Wednesday's Levain Cup match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, which is currently scheduled to go ahead.

