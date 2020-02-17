Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Manchester United win 2-0 at Chelsea to close on top four

0 Comments
LONDON

Headed goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire earned Manchester United a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Monday, putting them back in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

In a high tempo, if often scrappy, game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side made the most of their chances while Chelsea, whose form at home has been suspect all season, squandered a string of opportunities.

A fine glancing header from Anthony Martial just before halftime from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross put the visitors ahead. It was United's first Premier League goal in four games.

Defender Harry Maguire made it two in the 66th minute, losing marker Antonio Rudiger to head home from a corner by United's new Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea had two goals ruled out by VAR. Kurt Zouma scored from a corner in the 54th but there was a push in the area. Substitute striker Olivier Giroud's headed effort in the 77th was cancelled when he was adjudged marginally offside.

The loss left Chelsea fourth, a point clear of resurgent rivals Tottenham Hotspur led by their ex-coach Jose Mourinho. Chelsea host Spurs on Saturday. United, another of Mourinho's old clubs rose to seventh, three points behind Chelsea.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog