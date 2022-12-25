Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Moriyasu to stay on as Japan manager after World Cup run

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue into the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar, is set to retain his post, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision will be finalized at a board meeting of the Japan Football Association and will be the first time that a Japan manager will stay on after the World Cup.

Details of his contract will be worked out at a later date.

Before the World Cup, the JFA's technical committee was ready to list some candidates for the job, with 67-year-old Argentine Marcelo Bielsa considered.

The JFA, however, has decided to keep the 54-year-old Moriyasu after seeing Japan come from behind to beat past World Cup champions Germany and Spain, topping a tough Group E in Qatar.

Although Japan eventually fell short of their goal of playing their first World Cup quarterfinal, Moriyasu's leadership and personality were recognized.

The former Japan national team midfielder has won three J-League titles as Sanfrecce Hiroshima's manager.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog