soccer

Mount goal gives Chelsea deserved victory over Liverpool

LIVERPOOL

Chelsea reclaimed their place in the Premier League's top four as Mason Mount's superb first-half goal earned them an impressive 1-0 victory at champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.

Thomas Tuchel's side then showed great defensive discipline to stand firm in the second period as Liverpool improved.

Liverpool, who substituted a disgruntled Mohamed Salah in the second half, struggled to carve out clear chances as they slipped to a club-record fifth successive home league defeat, having gone unbeaten in their previous 68 games at Anfield.

Chelsea, still unbeaten since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, have 47 points from 27 games, one more than Everton who had briefly gone fourth by beating West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool's title defense is in tatters and Juergen Klopp's side have slumped to seventh spot with 43 points from 27 games.

