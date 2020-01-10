Sheffield United in 5th place after win over West Ham

Oli McBurnie's second-half goal earned Sheffield United a 1-0 home victory over West Ham United to move them up to fifth place in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dismal opening period, the hosts were far livelier after the break and McBurnie tapped home after a mix-up between West Ham keeper David Martin and defender Fabian Balbuena.

West Ham had a stoppage-time equaliser from Robert Snodgrass ruled out, however, after a VAR check harshly ruled that Declan Rice had handled the ball in the build-up.

Chris Wilder's side should have increased their lead but had to survive some anxious moments as West Ham's Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside and keeper Dean Henderson made a couple of sharp saves before the dramatic VAR intervention.

Sheffield United moved up three places into fifth with 32 points from 22 games, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It was a first loss for West Ham since David Moyes returned for a second stint in charge after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked on Dec. 28 following defeat by Leicester City.

They remain in trouble in 16th place, two points above the bottom three.

