Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Sheffield United in 5th place after win over West Ham

0 Comments
SHEFFIELD, England

Oli McBurnie's second-half goal earned Sheffield United a 1-0 home victory over West Ham United to move them up to fifth place in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dismal opening period, the hosts were far livelier after the break and McBurnie tapped home after a mix-up between West Ham keeper David Martin and defender Fabian Balbuena.

West Ham had a stoppage-time equaliser from Robert Snodgrass ruled out, however, after a VAR check harshly ruled that Declan Rice had handled the ball in the build-up.

Chris Wilder's side should have increased their lead but had to survive some anxious moments as West Ham's Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside and keeper Dean Henderson made a couple of sharp saves before the dramatic VAR intervention.

Sheffield United moved up three places into fifth with 32 points from 22 games, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It was a first loss for West Ham since David Moyes returned for a second stint in charge after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked on Dec. 28 following defeat by Leicester City.

They remain in trouble in 16th place, two points above the bottom three.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining