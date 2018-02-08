Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Tottenham ease past Newport into FA Cup fifth round

0 Comments
LONDON

Tottenham Hotspur cruised into the FA Cup fifth round by dispatching fourth-tier Newport County 2-0 in a replay with a largely second-string side on Wednesday.

Tottenham, who had needed a late Harry Kane goal to force a 1-1 draw in the first game, were never troubled at Wembley, progressing thanks to an own goal from Dan Butler before Erik Lamela doubled the lead.

There was no place in the Tottenham lineup for top scorer Kane, who was missing along with a host of other first-team players, as Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rang the changes with one eye on Saturday's Premier League derby against Arsenal.

The hosts were in cruise control after 26 minutes, however, when Moussa Sissoko's drilled cross deflected cruelly off Butler's heel and wrong-footed keeper Joe Day on its way into the Newport net. The lead was doubled eight minutes later when Lamela scored his first Tottenham goal since September, 2016, the Argentine showing quick feet before slipping his finish through the legs of Day having been played in by Son Heung-min.

Tottenham, who missed several chances in the second half with Fernando Llorente, substitute Dele Alli and Lamela all guilty of wasting opportunities, will travel to third-tier Rochdale in the last 16.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Takedao Train Tracks Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

What You Need To Know Before You Go To The Doctor In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

4 Struggles of an ALT in Japan and How to Overcome Them

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

School Events: February & March 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Cold Comforts: From OTC Japanese Drugs to Home Remedies for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Yuasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL