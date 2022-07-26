Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar battles for the ball with Urawa Reds' Kaito Yasui, left, during a friendly soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
soccer

Urawa fined over repeated coronavirus safety breaches by fans

0 Comments
TOKYO

The J-League announced a record-equaling 20 million yen ($146,000) fine for Urawa Reds on Tuesday after supporters of the first-division club were found to have repeatedly breached safety guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The league said the fine matched the highest figure it had levied against a club and called on Urawa to ensure there were no further violations.

A group of fans cheered the arrival of the Reds' team bus at Saitama Stadium ahead of their home match against Kashima Antlers in May, ignoring the league's prohibition on vocal support, including singing and chanting.

Similar breaches occurred during a game away to Gamba Osaka this month.

Some Reds fans also did not follow the requirement to wear a mask.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel