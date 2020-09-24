Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Vissel Kobe appoint ex-Japan international Miura as manager

0 Comments
TOKYO

Vissel Kobe have appointed former Japan midfielder Atsuhiro Miura as their new manager to replace German Thorsten Fink, the J.League club said on Thursday.

Fink, who guided Kobe to their first Emperor's Cup title as well as the Japanese Super Cup, stepped down as manager this week, with the German saying he had decided to return to his family.

Miura, who has served as Kobe's sporting director since 2018, will take charge of the side for Saturday's league game against Consadole Sapporo.

"As our sports director since 2018, Miura knows the characteristics of the soccer and kind of team we're aiming for. He's the most qualified person," Kobe President Yozo Tachibana was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

Kobe, who are captained by former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, are 11th in the J.League standings with 23 points from 20 games.

However, they are poised to make a deep run in the Asian Champions League, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed earlier this month in the West Asia hub of Qatar.

Kobe, who top Group G in the East Zone with two wins from two games, will resume their campaign against Guangzhou Evergrande on Nov. 25 in Malaysia.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog