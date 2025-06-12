 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Son Heung-min has been linked with a move away from Premier League side Tottenham Image: AFP
soccer

Son to 'wait and see' on Tottenham future after Saudi links

0 Comments
SEOUL

Son Heung-min has cast doubt on his Tottenham future after saying he will "wait and see" what happens amid speculation the skipper could move to Saudi Arabia.

The South Korean forward has a year left on his contract and has been linked with an exit after helping Spurs end their 17-year trophy drought.

"Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens," the 32-year-old told reporters after South Korea's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Kuwait on Tuesday. "But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change."

Son lifted the Europa League trophy last month to claim his first piece of silverware with Tottenham after helping his team beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.

Spurs have since fired coach Ange Postecoglou following a dismal Premier League campaign that saw them finish one place above the relegation zone.

Son came under pressure after a series of underwhelming displays but he vowed to come back stronger next season, wherever he is playing.

"I know people may say I had a disappointing year but personally, this was a special season because you play football to win, and only winners are remembered," said Son, who joined Tottenham from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. "I wasn't in my best form for most of the season but hopefully I will be in better condition going into the new season."

South Korea booked their place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with 2-0 win over Iraq last week.

They finished top of Group B in the Asian third round of qualifiers and were unbeaten in 10 games.

"I know people just assume that we should come out of Asia with ease but nothing has been easy," said Son, who came on as a 75th-minute substitute against Kuwait. "I think we were able to finish well here because everyone came together with the same goal of never losing a match."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel