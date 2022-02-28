Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, second left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, London, Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
soccer

Soucek gives West Ham 1-0 win over Wolves in Premier League

LONDON

Tomas Soucek boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Michail Antonio played in Soucek, who tapped in the only goal in the 59th minute.

West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game, having taken just five points from its previous five matches, but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Wolves are five points behind West Ham in eighth place.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

