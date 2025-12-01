South Africa's batsmen restore some pride in 51-run win over India in 2nd T20

South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

cricket

Opener Quinton de Kock was run out for 90 and South Africa's batsmen restored some pride in a 51-run win against India in the second T20 on Thursday.

South Africa scored 213-4 after losing the toss at New Chandigarh before dismissing India for 162 in 19.1 overs to tie the five-match series at 1-1.

Medium fast Ottneil Baartman took 4-24 for South Africa. He was one of three changes for the visitors from the series opener where South Africa was all out for 74, its lowest-ever total in Twenty20 cricket. India was unchanged from the 101-run win.

De Kock blasted seven sixes and five fours Thursday in his 46-ball innings. He was run out after quick work from India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

South Africa finished its innings strongly with 49 runs off the last three overs. Donovan Ferreira hit 30 not out in 16 balls, including two sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the 20th over. David Miller was 20 not out in 12 deliveries.

Tilak Varma top scored for India with a 34-ball 62.

Bumrah went for 0-45 in four overs and fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh was even more expensive at 0-54, also in four overs.

India was 81-4 at the halfway stage of its chase, needing 133 more runs from 60 balls, with Varma and Hardik Pandya (20) at the crease.

The third T20 is on Sunday at Dharamsala.

The series is in preparation for the T20 World Cup in India in February. India is the defending champion after beating South Africa in a gripping end to the final in 2024.

India won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 after losing the test series 2-0.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.