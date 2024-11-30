 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marco Jansen took 11 wickets in the match as South Africa won the first Test against Sri Lanka Image: AFP
sports

South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first test

0 Comments
DURBAN, South Africa

South Africa had to overcome determined resistance from Sri Lanka's batsmen before winning the first test by 233 runs at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Set a massive 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 282.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the destroyer in Sri Lanka's record-low first innings of 42, took four for 73 to finish with match figures of 11 for 86.

In contrast to the first innings, the tourists made the South Africans work for their wickets on Saturday.

Dinesh Chandimal (83) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) put on 95 for the sixth wicket and kept South Africa in the field for most of the morning after resuming at 101 for five.

The breakthrough for South Africa came when De Silva chipped a catch to midwicket off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Kusal Mendis made an attacking 48 before he became Jansen's 10th victim of the match, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.

Chandimal and De Silva took advantage of the best batting conditions of the match against bowlers who were not as effective as they had been when the ball was shiny and new.

South Africa were also without all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with a broken finger.

Chandimal, who was 29 not out overnight, continued to defy the bowlers on the ground where he marked his Test debut with two half-centuries 13 years ago. He made his 83 off 174 balls before being caught and bowled by Gerald Coetzee.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel