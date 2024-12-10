South Africa beats Sri Lanka in 2nd test by 109 runs and boosts WTC hopes

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, right, for 46 runs during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

cricket

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs on the last morning of the second cricket test at St George's Park and swept the series 2-0 on Monday.

The odds favored South Africa, which needed five more wickets, while Sri Lanka needed 143 more runs in a chase of 348 and its last recognised batters were in the middle.

The Proteas ended the fightbacks of captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in the first half hour, exposed the tail, and finished off Sri Lanka for 238 before lunch.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took three of the five wickets and achieved his 11th career five-wicket haul, 5-76.

South Africa also consolidated its hopes of qualifying for a first World Test Championship final by moving to the top of the standings with two more home tests to come against Pakistan starting on Dec. 26.

“WTC table looks good,” Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said. “Want to continue what we're doing, enjoy the victory, and in a couple of weeks' time start speaking about Pakistan.”

Prabath Jayasuriya's five-for for Sri Lanka on Sunday signalled spinner counterpart Maharaj would have an important say on the last day, and he delivered. Resuming with 2-62, Maharaj got a thick outside edge off Mendis, and the only question was whether the ball carried to Aiden Markram at slip. Markram just got his fingers underneath.

Mendis, 39 overnight, left for 46, and ended a 97-run comeback with de Silva.

De Silva, also 39 overnight, reached his 18th test fifty and second of the series, but two balls later edged pacer Kagiso Rabada behind.

The tail held out for eight more overs as Sri Lanka plummeted from 205-5 overnight to 238 all out.

South Africa won the first test in Durban by 233 runs, including bowling out Sri Lanka for 42.

“This test for a lot of the guys was a proper test,” Bavuma said. “Rare that you get to play all five days, rare the game swings both sides. Credit to Sri Lanka for the way they went about their business, asked the right questions, they made us work hard for the win.”

