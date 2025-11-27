South Africa hands India its biggest test loss for series sweep

cricket

By Faisal KAMAL

Spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets as South Africa thrashed India by 408 runs in the second test on Wednesday to condemn the hosts to a record loss and sweep the series.

It was South Africa's first series win in India in 25 years, after bowling the home team out for a dismal 140 in an unlikely chase of 549 on day five in Guwahati.

India suffered their biggest Test defeat by runs and a fifth loss in seven home matches, having been whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand little more than a year ago.

Off-spinner Harmer, 36, returned figures of 6-37 as world champions South Africa clinched a test series in India for only the second time, the first in 2000 under Hansie Cronje.

"Winning a test match and series in India is very special," said left-arm quick Marco Jansen, who took 6-48 in India's first-innings 201 after smashing a quickfire 93 with the bat as the visitors piled up 489.

India lost the opening test in Kolkata inside three days on a pitch with uneven bounce and South Africa once again beat the hosts at their own game of spin on a batting-friendly track.

India coach Gautam Gambhir, under fierce pressure following the latest home whitewash, refused to point the finger of blame squarely at his players.

"It lies with everyone in that dressing room and starts with me," he told journalists. "I have said it before as well -- that we win together, we lose together."

Asked if he was the right man to lead India, he referred reporters to the Indian cricket board.

"I've said it during my first press conference when I took over as the head coach," said the former batsman. "Indian cricket is important, I'm not important."

A confident South Africa led by Temba Bavuma were always in control.

All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy scored 109, his maiden test century, before Jansen's blast after electing to bat.

The hosts were bundled out for 201 in reply to concede a first-innings lead of 288 but South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again.

South Africa declared their second innings on 260-5 on day four to hand India a record chase but the hosts' batting once again failed and they never threatened to get close.

"Whether you're playing at home or away, cricket demands that determination and the extra effort," said India captain Rishabh Pant. "As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn't do that."

Starting day five at 27-2 as they attempted to avoid defeat, India rode their luck early when Jansen had Sai Sudharsan caught behind for four, but the delivery was declared a no-ball after the bowler overstepped.

In the next over Kuldeep Yadav survived a reprieve on four when Aiden Markram dropped him at first slip off Harmer.

The relief was short-lived for India as a relentless Harmer bowled Kuldeep for five for the first wicket of the day.

Three balls later the spinner dismissed Dhruv Jurel for two and soon sent back Pant for 13 as India slumped to 58-5.

Ravindra Jadeja resisted with 54 before Keshav Maharaj had him stumped and the spinner soon got the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, with Jansen pulling off a stunning catch in the deep.

"Coming here, I would have never thought 2-0 would be the result at the end of the series," said Bavuma. "But I think it's an incredible achievement for the group of players."

© 2025 AFP