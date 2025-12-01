 Japan Today
India South Africa Cricket
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his fifty runs during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
cricket

South Africa dismissed for 74 in its lowest T20 total as India wins series opener by 101 runs

CUTTACK, India

South Africa was all out for its lowest-ever total in Twenty20 cricket, scoring only 74 as India won the series opener by 101 runs on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls and India scored 175-6 after losing the toss.

South Africa never got its chase off the ground and collapsed from 45-3 to 74 all out in 12.3 overs with India's six bowlers getting at least a wicket each, including Pandya (1-16).

South Africa's previous lowest T20 total of 87 was also against India, in 2022.

India had lost openers Abhishek Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (4) cheaply before Pandya helped to revive India from 78-4 in the 12th over. The allrounder hit four sixes and six fours.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel returned figures of 2-7 in two overs, including an early breakthrough when he bowled South Africa captain Aiden Markram for 14. Dewald Brevis top scored for the visitors with a 14-ball 22.

Arshdeep Singh (2-14), Varun Chakravarthy (2-19) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2-17) were among India's wicket-takers with Bumrah reaching 100 wickets in the format.

Lungi Ngidi took 3-31 in four overs for South Africa.

The second T20 is at New Chandigarh on Thursday. The five-match series is in preparation for the T20 World Cup in India in February. India is the defending champion after beating South Africa in a gripping final in 2024.

India won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 after losing the test series 2-0.

