rugby union

South Africa overcomes NZ to sweep opening day of Dubai Sevens

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

South Africa overcame New Zealand from 19-7 down to extend its Dubai Sevens winning streak to 27 matches on Saturday.

South Africa, winner of the last three Dubai titles, and New Zealand, the defending sevens world series champion, had already qualified for the quarterfinals but Dubai's most successful teams played out the opening day's last match as if they were meeting in a fifth final.

New Zealand raced 19-7 ahead by halftime, inspired by Fehi Fineanganofo. South Africa rallied with converted tries by Ronald Brown after Impi Visser dragged in four defenders, and by Masande Mtshaki, set up by Selvyn Davids and Brown.

The South Africans will face Australia in the quarterfinals on Sunday and New Zealand will play the United States. Fiji has Ireland and Argentina faces Samoa.

Australia scraped in as one of the two best third-placed teams after losing to Ireland 19-12 and Argentina 31-14. Argentina topped their pool by beating Ireland 17-7.

The U.S. headed off higher-ranked France to the quarterfinals after winning their pool match 26-14. Fiji was second in the pool despite losing its last match to Britain 24-0.

Samoa lost narrowly to South Africa and New Zealand and crushed Canada to advance.

In the women's competition, defending series champion New Zealand's unbeaten run was marred by a serious-looking injury to captain Sarah Hirini.

New Zealand wins against South Africa, Britain and Fiji set a new series record of 39 consecutive victories.

Australia was also unbeaten as Maddison Levi, the leading try-scorer last season with 57, picked up where she left off with seven tries on Saturday.

France was the other pool winner, and Brazil reached the quarterfinals.

