South Africa thrashes England in 1st ODI

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (centre) celebrates after dismissing England's Adil Rashid in the first ODI at Headingley

South Africa inflicted a humiliating seven-wicket defeat upon England in the first one-day international in Leeds on Tuesday.

Victory for the Proteas was all but assured after they skittled out England for just 131 with more than half of the hosts' overs remaining.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-22) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (3-33) did the bulk of the damage at an overcast Headingley after Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss.

Aiden Markram then struck a 23-ball fifty, including eight fours and two sixes, as South Africa finished on 137-3 with nearly 30 overs to spare.

Markram was especially severe on England debutant fast bowler Sonny Baker, whose seven overs cost a hugely expensive 76 runs. Baker had earlier been out for golden duck.

England came into the match with no 50-overs-per-side preparation against a South Africa side fresh from a 2-1 series win in Australia.

"Winning the first game is very important," Bavuma told Sky Sports. "We spoke about that as a team and building from the momentum that we managed to get in Australia.

"With the ball we were clinical."

Markram was dismissed for 86, well caught by Jamie Smith at cover off leg-spinner Adil Rashid (3-26).

Rashid then took two wickets in two balls on his Yorkshire home ground with the scores level.

Dewald Brevis survived the hat-trick and next ball his straight six put the Proteas went 1-0 up in a three-match series, with Harry Brook's six-game winning streak as England's white-ball captain coming to an emphatic end.

Earlier, opener Smith, with 54, was the only England batsman to make an impact, with the hosts' next highest score Jos Buttler's 15.

"(The batting) wasn't ideal," said Brook. "It was just one of those bad days and we have to move on as quickly as possible.

"Everyone will hold their hands up and say they had a bad day, apart from (Smith) who batted really nicely."

Brook (12) and Joe Root (14), who both featured in an enthralling drawn Test series against India and then went straight into the Hundred franchise competition, were out cheaply on their Yorkshire home ground.

The Proteas were without fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen but England, on a good pitch, still lost their last eight wickets for 49 runs from the relative safety of 82-2.

Maharaj, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, had Jacob Bethell (one) caught off a thick outside edge and held a gentle return catch to dismiss Will Jacks.

Mulder removed Buttler and Jofra Archer with successive deliveries before Maharaj also took two wickets in two balls to wrap up England's innings in 24.3 overs.

He had Rashid lbw and then clean bowled last man Baker.

The series continues at Lord's on Thursday.

