Top score: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton made 91 Image: AFP/File
cricket

South Africa trounce Ireland by 139 runs in first ODI

ABU DHABI

Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs hit half-centuries as South Africa trounced Ireland by 139 runs in the first of three one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Victory allowed the Proteas to avenge a shock T20 loss to the same opponents last weekend and also followed an ODI series defeat against Afghanistan last month.

Rickelton, opening the batting in just his third appearance in the format, hit 91 off 102 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

It was the 28-year-old's highest score in all international cricket but his hopes of a maiden century were dashed when he dragged a ball from Andy McBrine onto his stumps in the 35th over.

Middle-order batsman Stubbs, playing in only his fifth ODI, was equally unforgiving on Ireland's bowlers, making 79 off 86 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Both men helped rescue South Africa from a perilous 39-3, putting on 152 for the fourth wicket as the Proteas made 271-9 off their 50 overs.

"When Tristan came in we were in a spot of bother," admitted Rickelton. "But we score quite quickly so we knew we could catch up."

Leg-spinner Gavin Hoey endured a nightmare debut with figures of 0-65 from his 10 overs.

Mark Adair, who took four wickets in Ireland's 10-run T20 win on Sunday, claimed another four-wicket haul on Wednesday.

In reply, Ireland struggled to make headway against fast bowlers Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi with their first five wickets falling for just 61 runs.

Only three Irish batsmen got past 20 with Williams, playing in just his fifth ODI, finishing with a career-best 4-32 off his 10 overs.

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 132 in the 32nd over with veteran all-rounder George Dockrell top-scoring with a modest 21.

"It was a tough defeat tonight," said Ireland skipper Paul Stirling.

"I think it did a couple of things which I didn't expect. It did nip around. When you have a side three down, we need to take our chances."

The second and third games of the series take place at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Friday and Sunday.

