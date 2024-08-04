 Japan Today
Siya Kolisi made his Springoks debut in 2013 Image: AFP/File
rugby union

South African Rugby denies Kolisi Racing 92 contract buy-out reports

JOHANNESBURG

South African Rugby on Saturday denied reports it was going to buy Springboks captain Siya Kolisi out of his contract with French club Racing 92.

On Friday, website RugbyPass claimed the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning skipper wanted to leave the Parisian outfit after just the first year of his three-year deal.

Rugby Pass reported the national governing body would pay a fee for 33-year-old Kolisi's return home.

"Media are advised that speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the "buy-out" of the club contract of Siya Kolisi is without any basis in fact," SA Rugby said.

"SA Rugby also wishes to make clear that it is not in any way involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they, in fact, be taking place," it added.

Former Sharks and Stormers forward Kolisi is with the Springboks squad ahead of next Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Brisbane.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the flanker is only set to return to Racing in late September, after the end of the tournament, and so will miss the four opening rounds of the new Top 14 season.

In June, Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti said the iconic back-rower, named among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of the year, was "invisible" after they lost in the Top 14 play-offs.

Racing begin their new league campaign at Castres on September 7, eyeing a first title since 2016.

Ex-England captain Owen Farrell is their big-name signing ahead of the season.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

