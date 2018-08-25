Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Ji Hying Choi celebrates his two-run home run off Japan pitcher Yuya Ito during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa, Wednesday. Photo: AP
baseball

S Korea, Japan meet for a spot in LLWS championship

0 Comments
By TOMMY BUTLER
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa

The international bracket final Saturday at the Little League World Series will be a rematch of the two teams that have looked the best so far on that side the tournament — Kawaguchi, the representative of defending champion Japan, and Seoul, South Korea.

The twist is that Japan, the LLWS team of the decade, may be the underdog.

The winner gets either Hawaii or Georgia, the teams in the U.S. final, in the championship on Sunday.

THE STORY SO FAR: On Wednesday, the two teams faced off and it was not close. Seoul won 10-0 in four innings. Little League games run six innings, but this one was called early under the mercy rule.

Kim Yeong-Hyeon was on the mound for Seoul, earning a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts on only 49 pitches.

Japan fell to the lower side of the double-elimination bracket, where it edged Puerto Rico 1-0 on Thursday.

WHO TO WATCH: Choi Ji-Hyung is hitting .667 in the tournament for South Korea, the Asia-Pacific region champs, and has one of the hottest bats in South Williamsport. In nine official at-bats, Choi has six hits — two of which left the park — for five RBIs and six runs. Against Japan on Wednesday, he went 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run.

And that's with new bat that packs a lot less power than the older models.

Kawaguchi, meanwhile, scored 45 runs combined at Japan's national tournament but has just 16 runs in the same number of games — four — in South Williamsport. It needs to start heating up at the plate.

DID YOU KNOW: The Japanese team has been dominant lately, winning five of the last eight Little League World Series titles. A team from Kawaguchi hasn't represented Japan since 2006, however, when it defeated Mexico for a championship berth, only to fall to the team from Georgia.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel