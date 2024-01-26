South Korea draws with Malaysia and avoids knockout clash with Japan at Asian Cup

South Korea's Lee Kang-in reacts at the end of the Asian Cup Group E soccer match between South Korea and Malaysia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

soccer

South Korea avoided a round-of-16 clash with pre-Asian Cup favorite Japan after drawing with Malaysia 3-3 on Thursday.

Jurgen Klinsmann's team advanced as the runner-up in Group E after conceding in the 15th minute of added time at Al Janoub Stadium and will play Saudi Arabia in the next round.

Romel Morales struck late for Malaysia to even the game and ensure Bahrain advanced as the group winner to face Japan. Bahrain won 1-0 against third-placed Jordan, which also reached the knockout stage.

South Korea was another of the pre-tournament favorites, but, like Japan, has had its setbacks in the group stage and progressed with one win and two draws.

A Son Heung-min penalty four minutes into stoppage time gave his team a 3-2 lead that would have sealed first place. But Morales secured Malaysia's only point of the tournament by firing into the bottom corner from outside of the area.

South Korea led through Jeong Woo-yeong's header in the 21st. Faisal Halim leveled six minutes after halftime and Malaysia had the chance to go ahead after Seol Young-woo fouled Arif Aiman in the box. Aiman stepped up and converted from the penalty spot.

South Korea equalized in the 83rd thanks to an own goal by Syihan Hazmi before the dramatic conclusion.

Klinsmann may be grateful to avoid Japan for now, even as the four-time champion has had its own problems and finished runner-up in Group D behind Iraq.

BAHRAIN ADVANCES

Bahrain lost its opening game to South Korea but it advanced to the knockout stage at the top of Group E after back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Abdulla Yusuf Helal struck in the 34th at Khalifa International Stadium to beat Jordan.

Despite losing, Jordan advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

MANCINI MARCHES ON

Roberto Mancini is aiming for his second major international title after leading Italy to European Championship triumph in 2021.

His Saudi Arabian team drew 0-0 with Thailand at Education City Stadium and advanced as Group F winner with an unbeaten record. Thailand advanced as runner-up.

Three-time champion Saudi Arabia has not won the title since 1996 and has been runner-up twice since then — most recently in 2007.

Abdullah Radif had the chance to make it three wins out of three for Mancini's team, but his 12th-minute penalty was saved by Thailand goalkeeper Saranon Anuin.

OMAN ELIMINATED

A late goal ended Oman's hopes of advancing after a 1-1 draw with Kyrgyzstan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Muhsen Al Ghassani gave Oman hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams when he scored in the 8th minute. But Joel Kojo's equalizer in the 80th secured a draw for Kyrgyzstan that left Oman on two points.

Indonesia, on three points in Group D, advanced as the fourth-best third-placed team.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.